Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 260,855 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,855 shares during the quarter. Herbalife comprises about 0.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 1.71% of Herbalife worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Herbalife by 233.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at $12,070,000.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,726. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $862.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.