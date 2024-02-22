Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $74.87

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.87, but opened at $61.20. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 5,988 shares traded.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 20.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $761.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

