Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BIO opened at $338.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

