Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $277.00 at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $355.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.06. 139,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,277. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average of $250.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637 shares of company stock valued at $151,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Biogen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.