Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

