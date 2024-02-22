Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $157.33 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.81 or 0.00018984 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $157.33 million and $512,620.11 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,647.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.17 or 0.00507582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00147115 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026594 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.80557671 USD and is down -7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $490,491.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

