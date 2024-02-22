BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $171,295.45 and $1.38 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001389 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,573.61 or 0.99931652 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00167855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008103 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,550,261 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000948 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.