BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $499.40

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 499.40 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 499.64 ($6.29), with a volume of 276245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509 ($6.41).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 545.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 557.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £964.52 million, a PE ratio of 720.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock World Mining Trust

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Charles W. Goodyear acquired 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £24,588.76 ($30,960.41). In other news, insider Charles W. Goodyear bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £109,600 ($138,000.50). Also, insider Charles W. Goodyear bought 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,588.76 ($30,960.41). Insiders acquired a total of 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $16,363,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

