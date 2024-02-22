BMO Capital Markets Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $20.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Insider Activity

RUN traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. 11,970,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,262,660. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

