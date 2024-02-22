BMO Capital Markets Trims CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price to $79.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 632,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

