BNB (BNB) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $56.61 billion and $2.13 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $378.54 or 0.00736003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,543,636 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,543,726.88162422. The last known price of BNB is 378.52755365 USD and is up 6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2070 active market(s) with $2,616,265,517.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.