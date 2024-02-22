Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock Holdings Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the quarter. Brady makes up 0.5% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brady during the second quarter valued at $11,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the second quarter valued at $10,804,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Brady by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after buying an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of BRC traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 106,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

