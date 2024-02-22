Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Vital Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

VTLE stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

