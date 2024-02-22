Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of International Seaways worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 2.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $213,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INSW opened at $51.36 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

