Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 251.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,529 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,548 shares of company stock valued at $496,210. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

