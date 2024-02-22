Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after buying an additional 1,405,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 133.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after buying an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,977,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in FOX by 989.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 980,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 890,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

