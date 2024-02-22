Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,087 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 130,439 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 189.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 2.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in Tapestry by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

