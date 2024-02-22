Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Liberty Energy worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

