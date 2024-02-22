Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,504 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Warrior Met Coal worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCC

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.