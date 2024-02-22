Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 321,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

