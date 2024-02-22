Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 602,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of XHR opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

