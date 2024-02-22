Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $163,241.76 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,838 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $163,241.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,869,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $1,331,750.00.

Braze Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.