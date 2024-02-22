Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$13.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.10. The company has a market cap of C$128.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.28. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.93.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
