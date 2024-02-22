Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$13.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.10. The company has a market cap of C$128.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.28. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.93.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.