BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

About BrightSpring Health Services

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.