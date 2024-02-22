Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 619.17

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 533 ($6.71).

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.55) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASC

ASOS Stock Down 1.2 %

ASOS Company Profile

ASC stock opened at GBX 365.20 ($4.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £435.79 million, a PE ratio of -173.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 390.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 393.16. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 961 ($12.10).

(Get Free Report

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.