Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT at $210.25

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.25.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $177.23 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.54.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
