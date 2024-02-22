Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT at $210.25

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 43,986 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $177.23 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.54.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.