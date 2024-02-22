Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

ATRA opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.64. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

