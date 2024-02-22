Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $33.18

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.70.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $25.37 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

