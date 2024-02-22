Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $44.90

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of research firms have commented on INSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Insmed by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Insmed by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 194,145 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.