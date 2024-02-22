Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $44.90

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.90.
A number of research firms have commented on INSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Insmed by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Insmed by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 194,145 shares during the last quarter.
INSM stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
