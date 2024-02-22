Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $145.26

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $166.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

