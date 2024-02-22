Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $62.20

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.