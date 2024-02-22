Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $84.50

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

