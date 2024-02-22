Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $105.60

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

