Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $85.44

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

SYY opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

