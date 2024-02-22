Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.73

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 68855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

