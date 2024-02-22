Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $22.32. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 17,853 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

