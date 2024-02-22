Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Camping World Trading Down 0.1 %
CWH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 647,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camping World
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
