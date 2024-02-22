Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Camping World Trading Down 0.1 %

CWH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 647,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camping World

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.