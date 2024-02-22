Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Camtek updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 265,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Camtek by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

