Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camtek traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $82.89. 301,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 444,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.84.

CAMT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camtek Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Camtek by 87.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,162,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.