Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.
ANTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,595 ($20.08).
Antofagasta Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). Insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Featured Stories
