Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Gap Up to $20.08

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $22.74. Cannae shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 294,794 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNNE

Cannae Stock Up 10.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,758,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,486 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,430,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after purchasing an additional 561,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.