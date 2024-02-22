Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cannae
Cannae Stock Up 10.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cannae by 70.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cannae
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.