Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cannae

Cannae Stock Up 10.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 1,367,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cannae by 70.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.