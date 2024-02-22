Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.79

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 121940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 499.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 138,349 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,680,000 after purchasing an additional 577,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

