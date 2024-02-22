Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.84

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 76968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 442.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 194,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,330 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 323,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

