CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.53 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $383.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

