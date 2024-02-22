CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.53 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $383.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
