Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.59

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.32, with a volume of 229315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC set a C$7.75 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Insiders own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

