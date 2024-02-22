CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $77.40 Average PT from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after buying an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

