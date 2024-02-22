CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

KMX opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

