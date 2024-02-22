Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $15.55. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 6,613,681 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

