Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $14.27. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 628,918 shares changing hands.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 13,694,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,122,000 after buying an additional 376,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,578,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 462,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 209,896 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.